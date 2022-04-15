Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 4:00 p.m. April 15] - The Altoona Police Department confirmed an approximately 80-year-old Altoona man was found dead in Rockford, Ill. Tuesday.

The Altoona Police Department held a press conference to update details about the death investigation Friday afternoon.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said several people of interest in the case are in custody, some of them being held on unrelated charges. No charges have been filed in the investigation, which is ongoing. Bakken said the case involves multiple jurisdictions.

Evidence collected so far indicates an isolated incident, Bakken said. The investigation is “complex,” Bakken said, and touted the “tremendous” collaboration between Altoona Police, the Rockford Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The location and manner of the man’s death are not being released pending the results of a written autopsy report, Bakken said. The man was identified by his fingerprints. Investigators do not know how long the man was in the Rock River before being discovered Tuesday morning near the Fordam Dam in Rockford.

No missing person report was filed for the man, Bakken said. Investigators have not yet released a motive or names of the people involved or in custody pending further investigation.

Bakken said that Altoona is “a very safe community” and that it had been a number of years since the city had a homicide, and said she hopes to keep it that way.

St. Andrews Drive, the area of investigation in the City of Altoona, has reopened to traffic. Bakken said that they began processing the scene at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and hope to release the scene later on Friday. A van was towed from the home and taken in as potential evidence in the investigation.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 11:45 a.m. April 15] - The Rockford (Ill.) Police Department said Friday the body they found of an Altoona resident, a man, was discovered on Tuesday, April 12.

According to a release, the body was found near the Fordam Dam on the Rock River near downtown Rockford. Previously, the Department notified the public about the incident on April 12, saying a death investigation was underway about a body found near the dam.

Officers found the body laying on rocks near the dam, submerged in the water. An autopsy determined the death was suspicious due to the injuries the man suffered.

Rockford Police are asking that if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact the department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook at @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or Twitter @RockfordPD. An anonymous tip can be provided to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

WIFR in Rockford reported on April 12 that the body was found in the 600 block of Race Street in Rockford on the rocks near Fordam Dam. The Rockford Fire Department assisted with recovery Tuesday morning at 8a.m.

Police launch an investigation Tuesday after man was found dead near the Rock River.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 10:15 a.m. April 15] - Altoona Police confirmed Friday morning a resident of the City is dead.

According to a release from the Altoona Police Department, the Department was contacted by the Rockford, Ill. Police Department about a body that was found in Rockford and identified as an Altoona resident.

The release said investigators from the Altoona Police Department, Rockford Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation would remain on scene at a home on St. Andrews Drive in the City of Altoona to continue investigating the death. At the time of law enforcement’s arrival to the home, the owners of the home were there, but wouldn’t say if anyone had been arrested.

Police add that if anyone in the area has observed any suspicious activity in the last week to contact the police. The names of people involved will not be released until proper notifications have been made, according to the release.

Assisting the Altoona Police Department were the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol and Altoona Fire Department.

A press conference will be held Friday.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 9:10 a.m. April 15] - A death investigation is underway in Altoona after a heavy law enforcement presence responded to a home Thursday evening.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken confirmed the investigation and said the death appears suspicious in nature.

Bakken said the incident appears to be isolated and that the public is not in danger. More information will be made available Friday morning.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday night, St. Andrews Drive in Altoona was blocked off by law enforcement. Residents in the area said the law enforcement activity appeared to center around a home on the 1300 block of St. Andrews Drive.

Altoona investigation (WEAU)

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple law enforcement officers are in an Altoona neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers with the Altoona Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation are on the scene near St. Andrews Drive and Pebble Beach Drive.

As of 9 p.m. St. Andrews Drive was blocked off by officers. Neighbors in the area tell us activity appears to be centered around a home in the 1300 block of St. Andrews Drive.

An officer at the scene says there’s no threat to the community. WEAU reached out to the Altoona Police Department for more information. Stay with WEAU for updates.

