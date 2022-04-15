Advertisement

Breezy and Cool Today

Wind will be gusting to 30 mph with highs only in the lower to middle 40s.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure to the north continue to influence our weather into the upcoming weekend. Breezy and cool conditions are expected for both today and Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side for Sunday but the wind will be diminishing. We will see quite a bit of sunshine over the next couple days as high pressure builds in from the west.

Chilly temperatures will continue into next week.
Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of our next wave of low pressure. It will bring the likelihood of rain and snow on Monday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the middle to upper 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 45. Wind: W 15-20 G 30.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 30. Wind: NW 10-15.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 44.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High: 46.

