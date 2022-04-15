Breezy & Cool Weekend; Messy Monday Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cool weather continues into the weekend - with 40s expected all around south-central Wisconsin. At least, it won’t be active! We’ll see some good sunshine tomorrow and a lighter wind by Sunday. Lows drop into the mid 20s tonight.

High-pressure rolls in for part of the weekend - bringing a mostly sunny sky for Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 40s.

Increasing clouds are expected Sunday ahead of the next weather-maker. Low-pressure stays up North, but a cold front will run across Wisconsin. A rain/wintry mix is likely late Sunday through the Monday morning commute. A slushy accumulation looks possible which would pose a challenge first thing Monday.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday before another weather system moves by mid-week. Highs climb back through the 50s and into the lower 60s by next Thursday & Friday.

