Advertisement

Breezy & Cool Weekend; Messy Monday Ahead

Temperatures remain in the 40s before a wintry mix arrives in time for Monday’s morning commute.
Temperatures will remain in the 40s during our quiet weekend!
Temperatures will remain in the 40s during our quiet weekend!(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cool weather continues into the weekend - with 40s expected all around south-central Wisconsin. At least, it won’t be active! We’ll see some good sunshine tomorrow and a lighter wind by Sunday. Lows drop into the mid 20s tonight.

High-pressure rolls in for part of the weekend - bringing a mostly sunny sky for Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 40s.

Increasing clouds are expected Sunday ahead of the next weather-maker. Low-pressure stays up North, but a cold front will run across Wisconsin. A rain/wintry mix is likely late Sunday through the Monday morning commute. A slushy accumulation looks possible which would pose a challenge first thing Monday.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday before another weather system moves by mid-week. Highs climb back through the 50s and into the lower 60s by next Thursday & Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
Dane Co. woman embezzles over $390K from her work, files false tax returns

Latest News

Chilly temperatures will continue into next week.
Breezy and Cool Today
Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.
ALERT DAY - Windy through this Evening; Cooler Weekend
Breezy and cooler for the Weekend
Breezy and cooler for the Weekend
Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY