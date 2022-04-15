Dane Co. Farmers’ Market returns to capitol square Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market will return to the capitol square in Madison Saturday morning to kick off its 50th season.

The Saturday markets run April 16 - November 12, 2022 from 6:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. There are also Wednesday markets from 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Thousands of people stop by markets to purchase locally produced meat, cheese and produce, plus other Wisconsin-made products. What started with just five farmers on the square five decades ago has now grown to around 250 vendors each season.

Assistant Market Manager Rachel Figueroa said the ever-popular event has an atmosphere that is hard to beat. “Everyone is excited to get back out on the square and do a full outdoor season again. Everyone’s looking forward to seeing their favorite farmer or their favorite customer. Those relationships really make the market what it is,” said Figueroa.

She suggested arriving early if you are on the hunt for something in particular, as the market typically peaks in attendance around 11 a.m.

“If it’s your first time coming to the market I recommend coming early, shopping early. You’ll get the best selection of the freshest produce. I would also recommend bringing cash so you’re able to shop at every stand. There are vendors that take card, but always having cash on hand is a good idea,” said Figueroa.

On July 9, the farmers’ market will move to Breese Stevens Field for Art Fair on the Square.

