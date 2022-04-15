Advertisement

DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April

The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.(wsaw)
By WOWT staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT/Gray News) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning its next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the end of this month.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies across the country. You can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the website states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths reached a record high in late 2021, with over 105,000 deaths in the 12-month period ending in October of that year.

The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
All Wisconsin counties return to medium or high COVID-19 disease activity levels

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides...
Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation
Humorology celebrates 75 years of entertaining audiences
Humorology celebrates 75 years of entertaining audiences
The 2022 Crazylegs Classic will be held on April 30.
Getting ready for the 2022 Crazylegs Classic
Nonprofits in the area were invited to apply for grants of up to $75,000 from Second Harvest.
Second Harvest aims to improve food equity