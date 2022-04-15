Experts assure wild turkeys at minimal risk of contracting avian flu ahead of hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the 2022 spring turkey season opening April 20 for Wisconsin hunters, wildlife experts are assuring them that even with the avian flu, turkeys are safe to hunt.

Wild Turkeys are not at a high risk of contracting the avian flu because they don’t migrate, come into close contact with water fowl and they travel in small flocks. Domestic turkeys live indoors in large flocks and they come into close contact with humans who unknowingly cause the spread.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game bird specialist Taylor Finger said people don’t contract the bird flu, but that humans can spread because the virus lives on unwashed surfaces.

”So whether that person was in a marsh, or in a park where they came into contact with a goose, droppings or something along those lines or they were driving through an area where birds had concentrated it’s now on their vehicle,” Finger said. “It’s on their clothes, it’s on their boots and those [that] weren’t sanitized prior to entering their facility is how it gets into those.”

Wild turkeys run in smaller flocks outside so the bird flu risk is minimal.

It is safe for people to hunt wild turkeys especially if the meat is cooked at 165 degrees before consumption.

”It’s really not a major concern for me and probably not for most turkey hunters,” National Wild Turkey Federation turkey hunter John Motoviloff said. ”Theoretically, it’s possible and if I saw a sick turkey I wouldn’t harvest it. It would be very simple. Probably what I would do too, since I’m a certified science guy, is I’d probably call the county wildlife biologist or game warden and say, ‘Hey can you euthanize this bird? Can we test it and see if we can find out?’’'

Finger said Motoviloff’s plan is the right thing to do. He said people should not touch sick, disoriented or dead birds.

”In general just take precautions,” Finger said. “If you’re worried about this type of scenario where you’re picking up a bird and you’re worried about it wear gloves. Don’t touch your face if you just touched a bird.”

People should call the DNR hotline at 608-267-0866 and they will take care of the situation.

