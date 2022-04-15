Farmers find increased demand for farm-to-table products

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A wholesale beef farmer turns increased interest into a learning lesson for consumers. Bosben Rd Beef Co. beef producer Grace Link likes connecting with her customers.

”You can go to the grocery store and get excellent beef or you can come to my farm or other farms in the area and get excellent beef as well,” Link said. “But that personal connection, talking with the farmer, talking with the one that handles the animals every single day, that feeds them and takes them to the processing plant [is] the whole nine yards.”

Wisconsin Beef Council communications director Kaitlyn Riley said more people are interested in connecting with farmers and learning about the beef process.

”Maybe they walked into the grocery store and saw things that weren’t in stock that they were used to and they’re hearing about supply chain issues on the news and wanted to learn more what that was all about,” Riley said. “Folks maybe connected with their local farmers and realized that they can buy their ground beef or steaks what they’re looking for families directly and that created a connection with them to know exactly what they’re feeding their families and established relationships with that farmer that’s producing the food.”

More business comes with new challenges.

Link needed to shift the calving schedule around to meet the high demand of customers.

”Making sure we have cattle readily available all year long because they will take a different amount of time to finish,” Link said.

She shared that the hard work is worth it.

”I just love interacting with the consumers and teaching them about agriculture, the beef industry and all of the potential that our red meat protein does have,” Link said.

Link graduated from college in May of 2021 then returned to her family’s Deerfield farm to start her own business.

