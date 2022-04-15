Advertisement

Humorology celebrates 75 years of entertaining audiences on campus

UW-Madison students raise vital funds for non-profits through the annual show
UW-Madison students raise vital funds for non-profits through the annual show.
By John Stofflet
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For 75 years, the student-run and student-produced juried variety show called “Humorology” has been entertaining audiences each spring on campus. The show also makes a difference for area non-profits, raising $1.5 million dollars for various local charities over the years....and it’s back in person again this year after two years.

Humorology students perform in 2019.
Humorology students perform in 2019. (Michael Raymond)

In this interview segment, two UW-Madison Seniors--Executive Producer Lindsay Cohen and Public Relations Chair Maddie Krebs-- share how hundreds of UW-Madison students bond together each year for this creative production that’s been a staple of spring since the late 1940s.

For information and tickets for this year’s Humorology show, “The Way Back Home” go to the Humorology website.

Students perform in Humorology on the UW-Madison campus in the 1950s.
Students perform in Humorology on the UW-Madison campus in the 1950s.(Image from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Archives, (ID# S04965))
"Humo" students present Badger Childhood Cancer Network (BCCN) Executive Director Susannah...
"Humo" students present Badger Childhood Cancer Network (BCCN) Executive Director Susannah Peterson with a donation of $405,000 in 2019.(WMTV)

