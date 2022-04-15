Advertisement

Janesville principal wins AWSA Principal of the Year

Madison Elementary School Principal Stephanie Filter wins the 2022 Principal of the Year Award...
Madison Elementary School Principal Stephanie Filter wins the 2022 Principal of the Year Award from AWSA, on April 14, 2022.(School District of Janesville)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville elementary school principal’s focus on her school’s mission and her ability to create a culture of positive problem solving earned her a major honor from her peers.

In a surprise ceremony, Madison Elementary’s Stephanie Filter learned she was selected as the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators’ 2022 Principal of the Year.

“By focusing on bringing a school community together around a shared vision and employing thoughtful, research-proven efforts, Stephanie Filter is truly an outstanding educational leader,” the organization’s Executive Director Jim Lynch said.

The AWSA described Filter, who has led her school for eight years, as a collaborative leader and zeroed in on how she brings people together around shared goals, including rewriting the Madison Elementary’s mission statement and ensuring that the students understood what it meant.

“She will be the first to say it is a team effort, but her leadership has certainly helped the entire staff at Madison Elementary School remain focused on doing what is best for students,” School District of Janesville Superintendent Stever Pophal said about his award-winning principal.

Prior to taking over at Madison Elementary, Filter, a former social worker, had been a Student Services Specialist and Dean of Student/Social worker for the district, the AWSA said.

Winners of the award are selected by representatives from the AWSA, the Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, and the Wisconsin PTA.

