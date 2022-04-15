Lockout lifted at Madison school following fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lockout has been lifted at a high school on Madison’s north side following a fight Friday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed.

A Dane County dispatcher told NBC15 News that police were responding to a fight around 12:35 p.m. to the 1600 block of Ruskin Street, which is the street on the east side of Shabazz City High School.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds stated that a lockout activated at the school has been lifted following the incident.

“We are continuing to respond to an altercation among students which resulted in a lockout status at the school,” LeMonds said. “The lockout activation resulted in a substantial response by local law enforcement.”

