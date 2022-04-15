Advertisement

Madison thrift store kicks off record event

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - St. Vincent de Paul on Willy Street kicked off its annual record event Friday for music lovers to sift through.

The store will have all its goods, including memorabilia, band tees, instruments and audio equipment, for sale until they’re gone. Vinny’s Willy Street posted on Facebook that there were over 90 crates of vinyl for collectors to choose from.

Assistant store manager Megan Stickle said it’s exciting to see younger generations experience an older medium of music.

“It makes me feel great,” Stickle said. “I’m a record collector myself, I’ve been collecting since I was a child, so I take a lot of great pride in it and I think it’s awesome that it’s still continuing even with all the technology that’s available today.”

St. Vinny’s is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

