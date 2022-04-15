Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers fans show up in force for home opener

The weather was cold and windy for the first home game of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers, but it did not stop Brewers fans from heading out to American Family Field early to tailgate the game.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather was cold and windy for the first home game of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers, but it did not stop Brewers fans from heading out to American Family Field early to tailgate the game.

“It’s great; I, think they got a good team, they got a good chance, it’s something to do in the summer, it’s wonderful,” said Brewers fan Henry Hansmann.

Fans filled the parking lots and rolled out the grills, yard games and food, creating a festive atmosphere. The Brewers did advise fans to go without tents or pop-ups due to the wind, but that did not stop fans from celebrating the return of baseball.

“We are here; we’re so excited for opening day and to hopefully watch the Brewers win,” said Brewers fan Summer Roy.

Many fans arrived at around one to start celebrating the return of the baseball season to Milwaukee ahead of the 4:15 p.m. start.

