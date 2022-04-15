Advertisement

MMSD extends indoor mask requirements

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mask-wearing will continue to be required inside of Madison school buildings until the first week of May, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday.

MMSD sent a letter out to all families explaining its decision to extend its mask requirements for students and staff.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds stated that the district met with medical advisors on COVID-19 conditions, who recommended that it was best to extend the indoor mask requirements until May.

The district noted it would give an updated decision on mask-wearing indoors by May 6.

MMSD said that this extension allows the district to continue monitoring COVID-19 in the community. Cases of the virus have increased locally and LeMonds said that daily positive case counts in Dane County have exceeded 100.

The district announced on Feb. 23 that it would be dropping its outdoor mask requirement in a “phased approach” and that it would be announcing a decision on indoor mask wearing on April 15, which is two weeks after students returned from spring break. MMSD also made adjustments to its COVID-19 policies on March 10 when it comes to field trips and cohorting.

