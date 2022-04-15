Monona Terrace announces Concerts on the Rooftop series lineup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As it celebrates its 25th year, the Monona Terrace announced the lineup Friday for its Concerts on the Rooftop series this summer.

The free concert series features local and regional artists, starting with the band SuperTuesday on June 9.

Americana bad Wheelhouse will follow on June 16, then TheLoveMonkeys on June 23, The Docksiders on June 30 and One of the Boyzz on July 7.

These concerts will all require a free ticket for admission, which attendees can book on Eventbrite or by calling 608-261-4062.

The terrace will cap off the summer by hosting its 25th Anniversary Celebration on July 23, which does not require a ticket for admission. The People Brothers Band and Orquesta Mas Madison All Stars will play at the event.

