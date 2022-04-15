Advertisement

Police accuse teen of sexual assault in UW-Madison residence hall

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a teenager early Friday morning after accusing him of sexual assault in a UW-Madison residence hall.

UW-Madison Police Department stated officers responded to the residence hall on the southeast side of campus around 3 a.m. for a woman who told investigators that she was sleeping and woke up to the 17-year-old Green Bay resident assaulting her.

Officers reported that both the suspect and victim know each other.

Police accused the suspect of second-degree sexual assault and took him to the Dane County Jail.

The department also noted that the suspect is not affiliated with UW-Madison, as he was visiting another resident at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
Dane Co. woman embezzles over $390K from her work, files false tax returns

Latest News

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Dennis J. Shields announced a gift Friday of $10...
$10 million gift to UW-Platteville marks largest in school history
DHS: Unvaccinated & vaccinated COVID-19 case rates nearly equal
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
Milwaukee Bucks announce watch parties, tickets for first-round of 2022 NBA playoffs
Monona Terrace announces Concerts on the Rooftop series lineup