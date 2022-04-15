Police accuse teen of sexual assault in UW-Madison residence hall
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a teenager early Friday morning after accusing him of sexual assault in a UW-Madison residence hall.
UW-Madison Police Department stated officers responded to the residence hall on the southeast side of campus around 3 a.m. for a woman who told investigators that she was sleeping and woke up to the 17-year-old Green Bay resident assaulting her.
Officers reported that both the suspect and victim know each other.
Police accused the suspect of second-degree sexual assault and took him to the Dane County Jail.
The department also noted that the suspect is not affiliated with UW-Madison, as he was visiting another resident at the time of the incident.
