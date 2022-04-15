UWPD gives all clear as police search for armed robbery suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials gave an all clear to UW-Madison students and staff Friday evening after an alert was sent out regarding an armed robbery suspect.
The alert sent out by UW-Madison PD around 5:40 p.m. asked people to avoid the area of South Mills Street Friday afternoon as police search for an armed robbery suspect. Authorities said the suspect, who was armed with a gun, was seen heading northbound on a bicycle with red wheels on South Mills Street. The man was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, officials stated.
In a second update posted less than 10 minutes later, it stated the suspect was spotted going eastbound on Dayton Street.
Officials gave an all clear around 6:15 p.m., saying they believed the suspect had left the area.
The Madison Police Department was still on the scene of the armed robbery, though the alert did not say where.
UW-Madison Police Department told NBC15 that Madison Police Department is investigating. Madison PD said it will release information on its website soon.
