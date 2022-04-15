Second Harvest reveals recipients of $200K in grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four southern Wisconsin nonprofit organizations will each get a share of the $200,000 in grants offered by Second Harvest with the goal of improving food equity in the community. On Thursday, the agency revealed the recipients of its capacity-building grants.

“Everyone in our community should have enough nutritious and culturally meaningful food to thrive,” Second Harvest’s President/CEO Michelle Orge said in the statement announcing the awards.

Earlier in the year, Second Harvest put out a call for proposals, saying it would provide up to $75,000 to nonprofit organizations targeting the 16 counties the agency serves and that were led by or conducted in partnership with racially diverse communities affected by food insecurity. In all, Second Harvest reported receiving 36 proposals, adding up to $1.8 million in grant requests.

“These grants aim to support programs that increase food equity in communities of Color who disproportionally face food insecurity and help us learn how to further improve food equity in the future,” Orge explained.

According to Second Harvest, the four selected recipients emphasized advancing culturally meaningful food distribution, testing food access entry for racially divers communities, community-centered priorities and solutions, and leveraging community assets to foster relationships with Second Harvest. They must use their allotted funds by June of next year, and they are (list provided by Second Harvest):

Groundswell Conservancy will receive $7,800 to help create more equitable water access through a water distribution system. This new system will help Hmong growers produce culturally-relevant food for the Hmong and greater community, and help to create land security for growers to advance food sovereignty and food security. Kennedy Heights Community Center will receive $55,800 to fund a project that will center healthy, delicious, and culturally relevant food across all of their programs. They will begin a Resident Advisory Committee, revitalize their Community Garden space, and start a cooking club focused on sharing food traditions. REAP Food Group along with Roots4Change will receive $61,441 to help fund their Farm to Families program that highlights food preparation centering on cultural pathways, purchasing food from female and BIPOC growers, and the creation of a co-learning space related to cooking, breastfeeding, and food policy. The Hmong Institute will receive $75,000 to support their Food Care Box Program-access new products that are culturally relevant, address policy gaps in local food pantries, and support families currently on a waitlist.

