Sketch released of Madison sexual assault suspect

The Madison Police Dept. released this sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred...
The Madison Police Dept. released this sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released a sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault by a stranger that occurred early Tuesday morning on the city’s east side.

Its latest update on Friday included a new description of the individual. He is described as a Black man, with a dark complexion, who is in his late 20s to late 30s who stands 5′11″-6′ tall and weighs between 190 and 200 lbs. He has dark hair that was mostly covered by a beanie, but could still be seen around his ears.

The victim also described seeing a noticeable face blemish on the right side of the suspect’s face, that may have been a mole or a pimple.

According to the police report, the woman was going into an apartment building on Brandie Road around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect attacked her in the foyer area.

A neighbor heard her pleas for help and called 911. The neighbor then tried to intervene and prevent the man from running away and was punched in the process, the report continued.

A K-9 search of the area failed to locate the man, who is described as being in his 20′s with a slender build.

MPD noted that the investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are reviewing digital evidence and talking to witnesses. The police department said no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

