Vehicle fire in McFarland spreads to nearby buildings

McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland firefighters responding to reports of a truck fire soon learned that the flames had reached two nearby buildings that were now burning.

Crews were rushing to the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. when word came that the fire had spread from the truck where it started to other structures and additional firefighters from other departments were called in, the fire department stated in a release.

Upon arriving at the home, in the 3200 block of Sig Court, the firefighters could see the attached garage and a shed were alight, it continued. They quickly attacked all three fires and were able to get them under control in just over 12 minutes.

Crews remained at the scene for another two hours ensuring that the fire had been completely extinguished and launching their investigation into its cause. That investigation remains ongoing; however, the fire department did indicate that the blaze did an estimated $35,000 in damage.

Everyone who was in the home at the time had managed to escape and were allowed to return afterwards, the department added.

