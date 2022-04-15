Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts GOP-drawn legislative maps

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted Republican-drawn maps for the state Legislature, after initially approving maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The court reversed itself Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court in March said Evers’ maps were incorrectly adopted.

Friday’s decision from the state court came the same day candidates could start circulating nomination papers to get on the ballot.

Prior to the decision, candidates didn’t know for certain if they were running in the correct district and potential signers wouldn’t know if they lived in the candidate’s district and were eligible to sign the form.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Huggy Wuggy-inspired videos on YouTube.
‘Huggy Wuggy’-inspired videos brings on warning from Lafayette Co. officials
Dane Co. woman embezzles over $390K from her work, files false tax returns

Latest News

Turkeys not a bird flu risk
Experts assure wild turkeys at minimal risk of contracting avian flu ahead of hunting season
Wild turkeys not at risk of contracting avian bird flu
Wild turkeys not at risk of contracting avian bird flu
Shabazz City High School
Lockout lifted at Madison school following fight
St. Vincent De Paul at Willy Street started its annual record event.
Madison thrift store kicks off record event
UWPD gives all clear as police search for armed robbery suspect