$6.4 million granted to Madison Metro Transit

(NBC15)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and Senator Tammy Baldwin announced on Friday that Madison Metro Transit will receive a $6.4 million federal grant.

The funds will help with rapid transit, bus redesign, and converting current buses into electric buses, according to the office of Senator Tammy Baldwin.

“Public transit is important to economy because it provides business better access to more workers. workers to more jobs, and students access to more education and training to prepare for those opportunities,” the mayor said.

The mayor also said she hopes that Madison will save up to $125,000 on maintenance cost per vehicle during their lifetime. In addition to this, she said that each electrical bus will approximately 135 metric tons of greenhouse gas each year.

The funding will be received through the Federal Transit Administration.

