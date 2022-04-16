Advertisement

Four Madison Fire Department personnel earn stork pins after delivering baby boy

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stork pins were presented to four members of the Madison Fire Department a week after they delivered a baby in an ambulance.

The pins were presented to Firefighter Ryan Raisbeck, Paramedics Daniel Congdon, Jeffrey Ezzell and Paramedic-In-Training, Julia Griessmeyer.

The crew members were sent to a home on Madison’s east side on the morning of April 11, after receiving a call about a woman who was going into labor.

Just after the team arrived at UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital, a baby boy was born.

Griessmeyer said that it was a smooth delivery that couldn’t have gone any better.

Fire Chief Chris Carbon, one of the personnel who delivered the pins to the four honorees, said to the crew, “You’re going to be a part of that family’s story on every birthday now. That’s pretty special.”

The Madison Fire Department celebrated the successful delivery with donuts during the crewmembers’ shift where they were given the prestigious pins.

