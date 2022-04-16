Advertisement

Madison College community cleans up for Earth Day

Students and staff with Madison College spent Friday afternoon and evening cleaning up Warner Park in celebration of Earth Day.(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and staff with Madison College spent Friday afternoon and evening cleaning up Warner Park in celebration of Earth Day.

While only 24 students initially signed up for the event, Volunteer Opportunities Coordinator Mercedes Hernandez-Natera said more than enough people stopped by to help out with the five-hour event.

Hernandez-Natera said giving back to the city they love is rewarding, and she gives thanks to those who made the cleanup day possible.

“It is truly amazing to really know that idea of volunteer service cycles through and you can just continue to build a beautiful community,” she said. “We’re added to a larger mission of really taking care of the environment and it makes a really big difference.”

The team set out to completely fill a nearby empty dumpster; with an hour of cleanup left, the dumpster was 90% full.

