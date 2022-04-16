Advertisement

Madison PD search for 73-year-old woman last seen April 4

Judy Herron
Judy Herron(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since April 4 on the city’s far west side.

The agency said Judy Herron was last seen on the 50 block of Junction Court.

She is described in a police report as 5′2″ tall and 125 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

MPD stated that she may be at an extended-stay hotel and she uses taxi services often.

Anyone who knows where Herron is should call police.

