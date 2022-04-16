Madison PD search for 73-year-old woman last seen April 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since April 4 on the city’s far west side.

The agency said Judy Herron was last seen on the 50 block of Junction Court.

She is described in a police report as 5′2″ tall and 125 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

MPD stated that she may be at an extended-stay hotel and she uses taxi services often.

Anyone who knows where Herron is should call police.

