Police investigate second armed robbery near UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is investigating a second armed robbery Friday night on the UW-Madison campus.

According to UWPD, the incident occurred on East Campus Mall at around 9:05 p.m.

The suspect is described as a 6 ft. male, who was last seen wearing a black ski mask, glasses, and a long blue jacket.

The suspect was last seen on Johnson Street. Police said to avoid the area.

An alert issued by the university and UWPD around 9:50 said that officers believed the suspect had left the area. They also asked that citizens remain observant and contact their department if they see something suspicious.

WiscAlert- Police believe the suspect has left the area and the investigation will continue. Remain vigilant & if you see anything suspicious, call 911. (2/2) — WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) April 16, 2022

The incident comes about three hours after UWPD reported about an armed robbery on South Mills Street. Police cleared that incident at around 6 p.m. UWPD has not said whether the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.