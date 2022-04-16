Police investigate second armed robbery near UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is investigating a second armed robbery Friday night on the UW-Madison campus.
According to UWPD, the incident occurred on East Campus Mall at around 9:05 p.m.
The suspect is described as a 6 ft. male, who was last seen wearing a black ski mask, glasses, and a long blue jacket.
The suspect was last seen on Johnson Street. Police said to avoid the area.
An alert issued by the university and UWPD around 9:50 said that officers believed the suspect had left the area. They also asked that citizens remain observant and contact their department if they see something suspicious.
The incident comes about three hours after UWPD reported about an armed robbery on South Mills Street. Police cleared that incident at around 6 p.m. UWPD has not said whether the two incidents are related.
