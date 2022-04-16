Rabbis in Ukraine ask for solidarity this Passover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jews in Madison are answering a call for solidarity from Ukrainian rabbis during Passover.

“This year many Jews in Ukraine will not be able to attend a Seder because of the war,” a spokesperson from Chabad-Lubavitch, an international Jewish organization, wrote. “Ukraine’s rabbis are now calling on all Jews everywhere to ‘fill an extra Seder seat’ by inviting even just one more guest, who otherwise wouldn’t have somewhere to celebrate the Passover Seder.”

Passover is the eight day festival marking the exodus of Jews from Egypt, and one of the traditional festivities is known as Seder, a dinner marking the first two nights of the holiday. It’s usually celebrated with extended family and friends.

The Chabad House for UW-Madison students prepared to feed 500 guests Friday, Rabbi Mendel Matusof said, the biggest guest list for the 17 years the community has hosted the feast.

“The ultimate way of showing that we care is not just thoughts and prayers but action,” Rabbi Matusof said.

“A holiday [is] always a time of having guests and reaching out and inviting people in. But let’s do that even more. Let’s actually do the action of bringing other people in the door.”

Melanie Saposh, a UW-Madison student and intern at the Chabad House, said she invited her friends for the meal.

“I think all of us tonight are going to be thinking about those who unfortunately are not able to celebrate Passover the way that we are,” she said.

