Relay for Life takes over Brittingham Park

Relay For Life raises money for the American Cancer Society.(WDTV)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is hosting a Relay for Life event Saturday, raising money for the American Cancer Society.

“We’ve got a lot of activities set up, and we’re hoping to provide the community with a fun event,” said organizer Grace Botzo. “We can come out, come together, support each other and fundraise for the American Cancer Society.”

The group began hosting events in 2020 as an outlet for fellow students who have been impacted by cancer. A spokesperson for the group says it is a way to give such people a community while raising money to fight cancer.

In 2021, the group of 13 UW students raised $6,000 for ACS and this year the goal is $20,000.

“We just came together with this common goal of wanting to start a relay at UW-Madison,” said Botzo.

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and includes Toyger Jazz Quartet, Madison West Acapella, and closes with a Luminaria Ceremony. There will be an unveiling at the night’s end to show the dollar amount raised. There is also an Easter Egg Hunt throughout the day.

While the goal leading up to the event is $20,000, Relay for Life accepts donations throughout the year.

