Advertisement

Shots fired in Dodge County

(KFYR)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Police Department confirmed that shots were fired in Beaver Dam on Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., police responded to a report of gunfire. After investigating the 300 block of Madison Street, police confirmed that there were numerous shell casings on the ground.

At this time, the police say that no one is in custody and it is believed that no one was injured following the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

$6.4 million granted to Madison Metro Transit
$6.4 million granted to Madison Metro Transit
Students and staff with Madison College spent Friday afternoon and evening cleaning up Warner...
Madison College community cleans up for Earth Day
Jews in Madison are answering a call for solidarity from Ukrainian rabbis during Passover.
Rabbis in Ukraine ask for solidarity this Passover
Passover feast
Rabbis in Ukraine ask for solidarity this Passover