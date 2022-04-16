Shots fired in Dodge County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Police Department confirmed that shots were fired in Beaver Dam on Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., police responded to a report of gunfire. After investigating the 300 block of Madison Street, police confirmed that there were numerous shell casings on the ground.

At this time, the police say that no one is in custody and it is believed that no one was injured following the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

