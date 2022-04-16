Advertisement

Armed robbery occurs near UW-Madison campus, no one in custody

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one has been taken into custody Friday evening for an alleged armed robbery to a business in between Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center.

Madison Police Department responded around 5:30 p.m. to a McDonalds on the 1100 block of Regent Street for the report of an armed robbery, according to an incident report.

No one was injured following the incident.

NBC15 reached out to MPD to see if this incident was related to the armed robbery suspect alert issued by UW-Madison PD on South Mills Street. The officer in charge did not know if they were related and said to reach out to UWPD. We have reached out to UWPD, who said MPD was in charge of the investigation.

UWPD sent out a second alert around 9 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery on East Campus Mall. UWPD has not said whether this robbery and the one on South Mills Street are related.

