Suuny, But Cool Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The cool weather continues into the weekend - with 40s expected all around south-central Wisconsin. At least, it won’t be active! We’ll see some good sunshine Saturday and a lighter wind by Sunday. High-pressure rolls in for part of the weekend - bringing a mostly sunny sky for Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 40s. Lows drop into the mid 20s tonight.

Increasing clouds are expected Sunday ahead of the next weather-maker. Low-pressure stays up North, but a cold front will run across Wisconsin. A rain/wintry mix is likely late Sunday through the Monday morning commute. A slushy accumulation looks possible which would pose a challenge first thing Monday.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday b

