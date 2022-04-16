Advertisement

Suuny, But Cool Weekend

Keep The Jackets Out
Farmers' Market
Farmers' Market(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The cool weather continues into the weekend - with 40s expected all around south-central Wisconsin. At least, it won’t be active! We’ll see some good sunshine Saturday and a lighter wind by Sunday.  High-pressure rolls in for part of the weekend - bringing a mostly sunny sky for Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 40s. Lows drop into the mid 20s tonight.

Increasing clouds are expected Sunday ahead of the next weather-maker. Low-pressure stays up North, but a cold front will run across Wisconsin. A rain/wintry mix is likely late Sunday through the Monday morning commute. A slushy accumulation looks possible which would pose a challenge first thing Monday.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday b

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

Temperatures will remain in the 40s during our quiet weekend!
Breezy & Cool Weekend; Messy Monday Ahead
Cool & Breezy Weekend
Cool & Breezy Weekend
Chilly temperatures will continue into next week.
Breezy and Cool Today
Strong wind is expected today. Gusts could reach 50 mph.
ALERT DAY - Windy through this Evening; Cooler Weekend