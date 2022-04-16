UW-Madison Police step up security following weekend robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities plan to amp up patrol downtown this weekend following two armed robberies Friday night.

The Madison Police Department is still investigating two armed robberies near campus, one that took place at the Regent St. McDonald’s and the other one at the Walgreen’s on E Campus Mall.

The two incidents occurred approximately three hours apart from each other on Friday night. No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody yet, according to the MPD.

