150 soldiers return to Wisconsin following deployment to Europe

Families welcome home the 107th Maintenance Company after being deployed in Europe for almost a...
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WMTV) - About 150 soldiers returned to Wisconsin soil on Saturday following a deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The unit was deployed for about eleven months. They were spread out across Poland, Romania, and Lithuania as a part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The Soldiers conducted services on cars, computers, air conditioning and refrigeration units, heating units, communications equipment, and more.

The 107th was welcomed back with a ceremony featuring Governor Tony Evers among other officials.

The unit was set to return home earlier but had their time overseas extended after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“When we sent you off from that football field in Sparta last spring, I’m not sure we expected the events of the past several months to deteriorate into war in Ukraine,” Evers said. “But I can say without a doubt that you represented your state really well.”

The unit returned to the United States earlier this week and stayed at Fort Hood, Texas. Now, they’ll return home to Volk Field.

