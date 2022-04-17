Advertisement

Female stabbed after allegedly breaking into apartment

(WCAX)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers reported to Northport Drive Saturday evening after receiving a reference about a woman in a parking lot who had been stabbed.

According to MPD, at 8:43 p.m., officers also responded to a phone call from a man who reported that a woman who had entered his apartment had been stabbed, but had since left.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the female suspect who was stabbed had come to the apartment to settle a disagreement about something that was said during a birthday party. The male resident, who was one of the victims, pushed the woman away from his door and told her to leave.

The female suspect was with her brother, who entered the victim’s apartment and began to start fighting with him while the female suspect began to fight the female resident of the apartment.

The male resident grabbed a kitchen knife from the counter while fighting the male suspect and stabbed the female suspect in the right side of her abdomen and her right elbow, according to the report.

The female and male suspect then ran out of the apartment. The female suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

When she is released from the hospital, she will be arrested for damage to property, two count of disorderly conduct, battery and residential burglary. The male suspect was charged with disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reaches record low
Silver Alert issued for Leonard James Bowe of Adams County.
Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old man
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1
Advance directive importance on Healthcare Decisions Day in Wisconsin
Wisconsin couple advocates for advance directives on Healthcare Decisions Day