Female stabbed after allegedly breaking into apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers reported to Northport Drive Saturday evening after receiving a reference about a woman in a parking lot who had been stabbed.

According to MPD, at 8:43 p.m., officers also responded to a phone call from a man who reported that a woman who had entered his apartment had been stabbed, but had since left.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the female suspect who was stabbed had come to the apartment to settle a disagreement about something that was said during a birthday party. The male resident, who was one of the victims, pushed the woman away from his door and told her to leave.

The female suspect was with her brother, who entered the victim’s apartment and began to start fighting with him while the female suspect began to fight the female resident of the apartment.

The male resident grabbed a kitchen knife from the counter while fighting the male suspect and stabbed the female suspect in the right side of her abdomen and her right elbow, according to the report.

The female and male suspect then ran out of the apartment. The female suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

When she is released from the hospital, she will be arrested for damage to property, two count of disorderly conduct, battery and residential burglary. The male suspect was charged with disorderly conduct.

