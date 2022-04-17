Advertisement

Late offense, Hader’s 100th save push Brewers past Cards

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals...
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) hits a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3. But the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there. Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

