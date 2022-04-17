Advertisement

Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steven Matz pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run with two outs in the eighth. Milwaukee’s Victor Caratini ripped a two-out solo shot to left off Génesis Cabrera that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 2-1. Giovanny Gallegos struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the eighth and worked around Willy Adames’ leadoff single in the ninth to earn his second save in as many opportunities.

