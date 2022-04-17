Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steven Matz pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run with two outs in the eighth. Milwaukee’s Victor Caratini ripped a two-out solo shot to left off Génesis Cabrera that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 2-1. Giovanny Gallegos struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the eighth and worked around Willy Adames’ leadoff single in the ninth to earn his second save in as many opportunities.

