Nice Easter

Big Changes This Week
Easter
Easter(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Happy Easter! Plenty of sunshine through midday Sunday. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours ahead of our next weathermaker. This will bring a chance of showers by the evening.

An approaching low-pressure system brings a good chance of rain and snow becoming all snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Right now, a quick covering of snow is looking likely for the area. Fortunately, ground temperatures are warm enough that accumulations would be limited to elevated and grassy surfaces. Snow showers remain possible Monday as highs top the lower 40s.

Clearing returns Monday night with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will rebound to near 50 degrees, which is still below normal. Another good chance of rain Wednesday with highs into the 50s. Sunshine Thursday will bring even warmer temps into the 60s. An unsettled end of the week will keep a few showers around Friday and Saturday. Depending on sunshine, highs by Saturday could be in the lower 70s.

