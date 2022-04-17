Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials issued a silver alert for a 73-year-old man from Adam’s County.

Leonard James Bowe was last seen in Friendship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday evening. He left a house on Chicago Drive in a 2021 Silver Kia Sportage, heading to the City of Adams. The license plate number is AMV3153. Bowe is lives in New Holstein.

Leonard James Bowe was last seen driving a Silver Kia Sportage. (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

He is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He is 6-foot tall with short, gray hair. Bowe has white eyes and was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, a navy blue pull-over, black jacket and Asics running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adams County Sherriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.

