Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man

Wisconsin officials are searching for a missing man who was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Friendship.
Silver Alert issued for Leonard James Bowe of Adams County.
Silver Alert issued for Leonard James Bowe of Adams County.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials issued a silver alert for a 73-year-old man from Adam’s County.

Leonard James Bowe was last seen in Friendship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday evening. He left a house on Chicago Drive in a 2021 Silver Kia Sportage, heading to the City of Adams. The license plate number is AMV3153. Bowe is lives in New Holstein.

Leonard James Bowe was last seen driving a Silver Kia Sportage.
Leonard James Bowe was last seen driving a Silver Kia Sportage.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)

He is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He is 6-foot tall with short, gray hair. Bowe has white eyes and was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, a navy blue pull-over, black jacket and Asics running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adams County Sherriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.

