This Easter Sunday is not a holiday for Madison CPAs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Certified public accountants spent Sunday tracking tax returns instead of hunting for Easter eggs ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The tax return deadline was extended in 2020, 2021 but not in 2022.

”There’s not enough time for CPAs to get the work done and out the door,” Reilly Penner & Benton LLP CPA Vicki Buening said. “It’s too much work in a short period of time.”

She said more extensions were filed than ever before, but that CPAs will get the job done.

Buening said drinking a lot of water, short mental health breaks and teamwork helps get her through working 100 hours in two weeks.

”For me it’s stepping outside on a warm day,” she said. “Give me five minutes and I’m good out there. It just brings you back.”

RPB administrative assistant Joy Bychowski puts in 50 hours each week during the busy tax season.

She answers calls to talk with stressed clients.

”Everyone worries about their taxes being due,” Bychowski said. “Are they going to owe money? Are they going to get a refund? Do they have all of the documentation that they need?”

She takes her lunch break outside of the office for a change of scenery.

Bychowski credits Buening for carrying the weight of the team.

”She’s putting in twice as many hours as I am and yet she stays positive,” Bychowski said. “As long as she’s staying positive I have no reason not to be. She’s always making sure all of the staff is taking steps to keep their mental health at the right spot.”

The two spent Easter Sunday finalizing paper work to close the books on tax return season on Monday.

”It’s a relief,” Buening said. “It’s like all of the adrenaline that you’ve built up to make sure that you get all of the work done and then it just all lets out.”

She and Bychowski said they don’t look for sympathy from clients but hope they receive appreciation for their dedication.

