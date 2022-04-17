Wintry Start To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a beautiful Easter, big changes in store for the start of the week. Developing low pressure system and cold front move through tonight and Monday. Clouds have already returned, and rain will overspread the area into early tonight. As colder temperatures settle in, rain will mix with and eventually switch over to all snow just in time for the morning commute. Overnight lows are expected on either side of freezing. Scattered snow showers will hang around Monday with unseasonably cold conditions and highs on either side of 40.

Light slushy accumulations are likely around an inch with locally higher totals possible. Most of the accumulations will be on elevated and grassy surfaces, although an isolated slick spot can’t be ruled out. Allow a few extra minutes for the morning commute. Things will taper down Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will feature plentiful sunshine and a return to temperatures around 50 degrees. It won’t last long as our next weathermaker gears up for a late Wednesday arrival. This will bring widespread rain to the area with a few rumbles of thunder. This pushes out by Thursday with a return of sunshine and warmer temperatures into the 60s.

A third system moves in and stalls out for the end of the week and next weekend. This will bring some scattered showers starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Temperatures will be mild with highs into the 60s and 70s.

