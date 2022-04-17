Advertisement

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reaches record low

(MGN | Freepik)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Workforce Development released the preliminary employment estimates for March 2022.

The data shows that Wisconsin’s preliminary unemployment rate declined to a record low of 2.8% in March, down from 2.9% in February.

“Thanks to continued job growth, Wisconsin’s preliminary unemployment rate in March 2022 has declined to a record low of 2.8 percent. The total number of people employed has increased by more than 60,000 and the total number of people counted as unemployed has declined by more than 47,000 from March 2021 to March 2022,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.

The number of people employed in Wisconsin has reached a record high.

“For those who are still looking to break into a career, DWD can assist you through any one of the state’s in-person job centers or through the JobCenterofWisconsin.com website, which currently has some 142,000 job postings,” said Pechacek.

The full report can be viewed at WisConomy.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

Female stabbed after allegedly breaking into apartment
Silver Alert issued for Leonard James Bowe of Adams County.
Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old man
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1
Advance directive importance on Healthcare Decisions Day in Wisconsin
Wisconsin couple advocates for advance directives on Healthcare Decisions Day