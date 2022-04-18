Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady team up in ‘The Match’

Green Bay Packers NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the...
Green Bay Packers NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the Pro-Am at the Phoenix Open golf tournament Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One’s “The Match” golf event in Las Vegas on June 1 at the Wynn Golf Club.

The live 12-hole golf event will air on TNT beginning at 6:30 pm. on June 1.

Brady and Rodgers will join forces after Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” last July. The young QB duo of Mahomes and Allen will make their debut in “The Match” as they look to beat veterans Brady and Rodgers.

Brady teased the announcement on Sunday afternoon when he tweeted the other three quarterbacks names.

The four quarterbacks combined have 30 Pro Bowl selections, 86 playoff appearances and nine Super Bowl titles.

This will be the sixth edition of the charity match that benefits Feeding America among other organizations.

