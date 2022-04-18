The Biergarten at Olbrich Park opens this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A seasonal Madison favorite is ready to open- the Biergarten at Olbrich Park will be back on Thursday.

Organizers announced on Facebook Monday that the beer garden would be opening for its sixth season along the shore of Lake Monona.

Visitors can enjoy different brews, brats and other goods from 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. on Fridays, and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

There are some COVID-19 mitigation policies still in place at the beer garden. All staff members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Staff do ask that people stay home if they are sick and practice proper hand hygiene.

Adults must be 21 or older and have an ID in order to enter the beer garden. Children are allowed inside when supervised by a parent or guardian, organizers added.

