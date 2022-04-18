Breezy, With Rain and Snow Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure to the northwest will influence our weather through the day. Snow showers and flurries will possible occasionally throughout the day. The snow may mix with rain at times. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the upper 30s, about 20 degrees below average.

Milder temperatures will be back by the end of the week. (wmtv)

Sunshine returns Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will rebound a bit as well with highs expected in the upper 40s. Another weather maker will arrive on Wednesday. It will bring milder temperatures but also the likelihood of rain. By Thursday we are back to above average temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain/snow. High: 39. Wind: Bec. W 5-15 G 25.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 31. Wind: NW 15 G 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 49.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 50.

