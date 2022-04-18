Bucks bounce back after blowing big lead to beat Bulls 93-86

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday.

Jrue Holiday sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge.

The Bulls got the margin down to one but could never regain the lead.

Zach LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away with 29.7 seconds left.

