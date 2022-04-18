Deputy, K-9 injured in chase in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after a weekend chase in Manitowoc County that injured a K-9 and deputy.

On April 16, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 10 near Village Drive in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids.

The driver, 28-year-old Juan Flores, took off west on the highway, traveling at speeds in excess of 100 MPH, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flores, a Neenah resident, entered Reedsville and the vehicle turned onto Industrial Park Drive--a dead-end road. Flores rammed squad cars, causing damage and airbags to go off.

Flores ran off before being arrested.

His passenger, 30-year-old Jessica Loney of Manitowoc County, got into the driver’s seat and pushed two squads out of the way. She nearly hit two deputies and pinched K-9 Leon between two vehicles.

A deputy and K-9 Leon were treated for minor injuries.

Deputies chased Loney south on Mud Creek Road. She ended up back on Highway 10.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop Loney. She got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Flores is facing charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Knowingly Flee/Elude Officer, Operate Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Resisting/Obstructing Officer, and a warrant.

Loney was arrested for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Knowingly Flee/Elude Officer, Operate Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth and a Felony Warrant.

The chases lasted 14 minutes and covered 15 miles.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.