Here’s the details for the 4th of July fireworks show at Breese Stevens Field

Fireworks return to Breese Stevens Field for Independence Day.
Fireworks return to Breese Stevens Field for Independence Day.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fourth of July celebrations return to Forward Madison’s home field this year as the Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus returns with family-friendly festivities. Details for the event, which is being organized by the grocery chain in conjunction with Big Top Events, were released Monday.

With Independence Day falling on a Monday this year, the event will be held on the date the Founding Fathers actually voted to declare independence from Great Britain, rather than on Independence Day. Gates at Breese Stevens Field will open at 5 p.m. and, in addition to the show in the sky, organizers are bringing in five bands from a mix of genres. (listed below)

“We are excited to continue a partnership with Festivals Foods to bring family-friendly entertainment and another amazing fireworks display to Downtown Madison,” Big Top Events General Manager Tristan Straub said. “We would like to express great gratitude and thanks to Festival Foods for making this possible, again, and to the neighborhood for working with us to host an event that is unique to Madison.”

Tickets for the event will run $10 and children will get in free, so long as they are with a grown-up who paid for their admission. Organizers are reminding ticketholders to bring a blanket or chair if they plan to sit in the field. For $50 a ticket, fireworks fans can get a rooftop ticket that includes food and beverage, particularly three beers, all the Pepsi products you can drink, and tailgate-style eats, including Festival Foods Oktoberfest Brats.

Tickets are available here or at BreeseStevensField.com

Musical guests

  • Forward Marching Band (Community-Based Music Collective)
  • Kat and the Hurricane (Synth Pop Rock)
  • Marcus Porter (Hip-Hop/R&B)
  • Pine Travelers (Americana/Folk/Rock)
  • Uncommon Denominator (1960′s-Current Cover Band)

Shows start at 6 p.m.

