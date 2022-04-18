Advertisement

Late Season Snow Into Monday Morning

Some Impacts For The Morning Commute
A slushy inch or so of accumulation is possible Monday morning.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Easter coming and going, warmer temperatures and blooming flowers are more typical of what to expect heading through the middle of April. What might come as a surprise is snow and accumulating snowfall at that! A late season snowfall is officially in the forecast Monday morning and while totals won’t be all that impressive, the timing will lead to some problems for the morning commute. Now is the time to plan ahead and allow a few extra minutes as you push out the door early Monday.

SNOW:

Snow totals will not be overly impressive, but any accumulation in the middle of April is notable. A general inch of slushy accumulation looks likely with locally higher totals around 2 inches possible. Temperatures will be on either side of freezing which will limit significant accumulations. This along with warm ground temperatures should keep most of the sticking snow to grassy surfaces. If the snow comes down heavy enough, an isolated slick spot is possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Snow will quickly melt as we head through the afternoon as temperatures climb to around 40 degrees.

TIMING:

Rain overspreads the area through midnight. After that, snow will mix in and eventually take over through early Monday morning. The heaviest of the snow will likely fall towards the start of the morning commute with the steady snow wrapping up by mid-morning. Instability snow showers will re-develop during the afternoon and evening. While these won’t be widespread, areas impacted by these can expect a quick burst of snow and an additional dusting of snow.

After a beautiful Easter, big changes in store for the start of the week. Clouds are streaming back in and showers aren't too far behind. As colder air filters in tonight, rain mixes with snow and eventually transitions over to all snow. Some light slushy accumulations are likely by Monday morning.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, April 17, 2022

IMPACTS: While most of the accumulation will be on the grassy surfaces, some slushy accumulation could occur on the roadways. Regardless, wet roadways and reduced visibility will impact

