Local businesses to plant trees at Devils Lake for Arbor Day

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - 2 Madison businesses are partnering up for Arbor Day to plant trees at Devil’s Lake.

Several bad years of tree disease and storms have reduced the number of large trees that provide shade in several areas of the park.

Heartwood Tree Company and Devils Lake Climbing Guides have worked with State Park staff to identify good tree planting locations that will help bring shade to three areas of the park: North Shore Picnic Area, Quartzite Campground, and Ice Age Campground.

Heartwood owner Brent Valentine said, “By planting a wide variety of native species, we decrease the likelihood any single disease could wipe out the canopy, and provide interesting and beautiful plants that humans, animals, and insects with enjoy for the next 40 - 100 years at Devil’s Lake State Park.”

The Arbor Day event will be a volunteer effort, with about 40 staff and client volunteers helping to plant the trees.

To help even further, the team applied for and received a $5,000 grant from Alliant Energy.

“Tree planting is an easy decision, as an investment that pays dividends to many for decades to come,” said Nick Wilkes, DLCG owner. “Folks may never know we planted these trees, but they will enjoy the beauty, the shade, and the oxygen they provide. This is a grassroots way we can give back to a Park that continues to provide us and all visitors with respite, inspiration and rejuvenation.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.