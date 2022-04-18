Advertisement

Local businesses to plant trees at Devils Lake for Arbor Day

(WMC Action News 5)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - 2 Madison businesses are partnering up for Arbor Day to plant trees at Devil’s Lake.

Several bad years of tree disease and storms have reduced the number of large trees that provide shade in several areas of the park.

Heartwood Tree Company and Devils Lake Climbing Guides have worked with State Park staff to identify good tree planting locations that will help bring shade to three areas of the park: North Shore Picnic Area, Quartzite Campground, and Ice Age Campground.

Heartwood owner Brent Valentine said, “By planting a wide variety of native species, we decrease the likelihood any single disease could wipe out the canopy, and provide interesting and beautiful plants that humans, animals, and insects with enjoy for the next 40 - 100 years at Devil’s Lake State Park.”

The Arbor Day event will be a volunteer effort, with about 40 staff and client volunteers helping to plant the trees.

To help even further, the team applied for and received a $5,000 grant from Alliant Energy.

“Tree planting is an easy decision, as an investment that pays dividends to many for decades to come,” said Nick Wilkes, DLCG owner. “Folks may never know we planted these trees, but they will enjoy the beauty, the shade, and the oxygen they provide. This is a grassroots way we can give back to a Park that continues to provide us and all visitors with respite, inspiration and rejuvenation.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

The Madison Police Dept. is searching for Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22
Suspects wanted in infant’s death released on signature bonds, court records show
Scam Alert
Gift card scam complaints rise in Grant Co.
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison mayor wants to spend $425K on PFAS filtration system