Madison police searching pair accused in infant’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects who are accused in the death of their infant reportedly did not appear for their court dates and the Madison Police Dept. is asking for help tracking them down.

Arkeem Ashley, 26, is accused of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of the eight-week-old boy, who died in May 2020. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child died from homicide by blunt force injuries to the head.

The infant’s mother, Esthefania Martinez, discovered the baby in his bassinet not breathing, MPD reported at the time. The 22-year-old Martinez was charged with neglecting a child.

They had both been released on $500 signature bonds.

Ashley and Martinez were both due in court in June 2020 for status conference hearings and bench warrants were issued that day. Madison police put out the call for information on their whereabouts on Monday, noting that they have ties in other states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can be left anonymously as well via p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.