Advertisement

Madison police searching pair accused in infant’s death

The Madison Police Dept. is searching for Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22
The Madison Police Dept. is searching for Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects who are accused in the death of their infant reportedly did not appear for their court dates and the Madison Police Dept. is asking for help tracking them down.

Arkeem Ashley, 26, is accused of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of the eight-week-old boy, who died in May 2020. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child died from homicide by blunt force injuries to the head.

The infant’s mother, Esthefania Martinez, discovered the baby in his bassinet not breathing, MPD reported at the time. The 22-year-old Martinez was charged with neglecting a child.

They had both been released on $500 signature bonds.

Ashley and Martinez were both due in court in June 2020 for status conference hearings and bench warrants were issued that day. Madison police put out the call for information on their whereabouts on Monday, noting that they have ties in other states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can be left anonymously as well via p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Bittelman
Former Marquette Co. deputy appears in court after video alleges child sex crimes
Jamie Lieberman, 34, is accused of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Madison soccer coach accused of sending explicit messages to a teen
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor
A 61-year-old public works employee was found dead of his injuries due to injuries sustained...
Tree falls on Rock Co. public works vehicle, driver killed

Latest News

Taco Bell announces on April 18, 2022, the Mexican Pizza will return to its menu.
Taco Bell’s bringing back its Mexican Pizza
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, was convicted on Monday, April 22, 2022, of concealing the death...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” pleads guilty in newborn’s death
For the second day in a row, Wetumpka police were involved in an overnight chase.
Police: Stop sticks help nab speeding driver in Monona
MPD: Realtor fixing window discovers Madison business break-in