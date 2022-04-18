Man with baseball bat arrested after fight outside Madison clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man has been injured and another arrested after Madison police were dispatched to a clinic on the city’s east side early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., clinic staff called police to report two men fighting outside on the 3100 block of E. Washington Ave.

One of them was armed with a baseball bat. Staff were able to separate the men until police arrived on the scene.

According to MPD, one of the men had a head injury and was evaluated by officials with the Madison Fire Department.

The two men are known to each other.

Officers arrested Jesse J. Ortega for 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.

